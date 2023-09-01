Albany Alexander’s defense throttled Belpre, resulting in a 44-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Albany Alexander a 19-0 lead over Belpre.

The Spartans fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles’ expense.

Albany Alexander roared to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Albany Alexander and Belpre played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Recently on Aug. 18, Belpre squared off with Vincent Warren in a football game.

