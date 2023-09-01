Canfield South Range controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-3 win against Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school football victory at Canfield South Range High.

Canfield South Range jumped in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a massive 28-3 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Canfield South Range stormed to a 41-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canfield South Range faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.

