Cortland Lakeview finally found a way to top Youngstown Liberty 40-31 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cortland Lakeview a 7-6 lead over Youngstown Liberty.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 19-6 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Youngstown Liberty showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-24 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cortland Lakeview and Youngstown Liberty played in a 21-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Youngstown Liberty took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Aug. 18 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

