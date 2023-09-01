An early dose of momentum helped Conneaut to a 33-15 runaway past Independence for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Conneaut jumped in front of Independence 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 19-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Conneaut charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.