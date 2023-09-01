Bainbridge Paint Valley handed Greenfield McClain a tough 29-15 loss on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Blanchester and Greenfield McClain took on Frankfort Adena on Aug. 18 at Greenfield McClain High School.

