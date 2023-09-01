Batavia grabbed a 20-8 victory at the expense of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Batavia a 7-0 lead over Batavia Clermont Northeastern.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Batavia and Batavia Clermont Northeastern squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East and Batavia took on Williamsburg on Aug. 18 at Batavia High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.