Cambridge cut in front to start, but Byesville Meadowbrook answered the challenge to collect a 60-35 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Cambridge started on steady ground by forging a 21-16 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook at the end of the first quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for a 30-28 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Byesville Meadowbrook roared to a 52-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Byesville Meadowbrook and Cambridge squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Zanesville Maysville.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.