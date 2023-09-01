Cincinnati Woodward topped Bethel-Tate 12-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Woodward High.

The last time Cincinnati Woodward and Bethel-Tate played in a 42-28 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Reading and Bethel-Tate took on New Richmond on Aug. 18 at Bethel-Tate High School.

