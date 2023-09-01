Columbus Bishop Hartley collected a solid win over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in a 21-7 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Hawks opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 21-7.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Aug. 18 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

