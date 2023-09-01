Clarksville Clinton-Massie grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Dresden Tri-Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a modest 10-7 gap over the Scotties at the intermission.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Waynesville and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Aug. 18 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

