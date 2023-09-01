Columbus Bishop Watterson topped Parma Padua Franciscan 24-21 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Parma Padua Franciscan started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Columbus Bishop Watterson at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Parma Padua Franciscan.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus Whetstone.

