Cleveland VASJ unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown East 42-6 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Youngstown East squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Cleveland John Hay and Youngstown East took on Hubbard on Aug. 18 at Youngstown East High School.

