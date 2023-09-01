Ashtabula Edgewood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-18 win over Painesville Harvey in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Painesville Harvey faced off against Rocky River and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Youngstown Liberty on Aug. 18 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.