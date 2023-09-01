Defense dominated as Chardon NDCL pitched a 38-0 shutout of Bedford at Bedford High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Chardon NDCL opened with a 17-0 advantage over Bedford through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chardon NDCL faced off against Painesville Riverside.

