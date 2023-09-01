Columbus St. Charles broke to an early lead and topped Columbus Independence 41-6 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Columbus St. Charles opened with a 21-0 advantage over Columbus Independence through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened an enormous 35-0 gap over the 76ers at the intermission.

Columbus St. Charles pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

