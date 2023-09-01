Columbus Briggs topped Columbus Franklin Heights 25-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The Bruins opened a small 12-8 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Falcons rallied with a 16-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bruins prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Bexley and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Whetstone on Aug. 24 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

