Avon collected a 24-16 victory over Cleveland Glenville for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Avon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland Glenville through the first quarter.

The Tarblooders battled back to make it 14-8 at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Avon squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Avon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Dinwiddie.

