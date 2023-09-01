Cincinnati Winton Woods posted a narrow 21-13 win over Cincinnati West Clermont at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 21-13 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

