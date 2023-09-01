Cincinnati Sycamore overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 35-17 win over Middletown during this Ohio football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Middletown, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Cincinnati Sycamore through the end of the first quarter.

The Aviators’ offense darted in front for a 21-17 lead over the Middies at the intermission.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 28-24 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Middletown took on Loveland on Aug. 18 at Middletown High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.