Cincinnati Anderson scored early and often to roll over Lebanon 44-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Anderson a 22-14 lead over Lebanon.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Anderson pulled to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raptors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Crestwood South Oldham and Lebanon took on Springboro on Aug. 18 at Springboro High School.

