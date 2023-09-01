Cincinnati Elder controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Springboro on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Elder a 14-0 lead over Springboro.

Cincinnati Elder fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at Springboro’s expense.

Cincinnati Elder stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Springboro closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Springboro faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Pickerington North and Springboro took on Lebanon on Aug. 18 at Springboro High School.

