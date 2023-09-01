Clayton Northmont took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dayton Dunbar 47-16 during this Ohio football game.

Clayton Northmont thundered in front of Dayton Dunbar 19-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts’ offense jumped in front for a 40-10 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Dayton Dunbar made it 40-16.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Troy and Clayton Northmont took on Vandalia Butler on Aug. 18 at Vandalia Butler High School.

