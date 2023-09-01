Cincinnati La Salle posted a narrow 14-7 win over Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati La Salle High.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati La Salle a 7-0 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Lancers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Firebirds’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Firebirds rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Lancers prevailed.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Cincinnati Colerain.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.