Atwater Waterloo overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 26-16 win over Lisbon for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Lisbon started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Atwater Waterloo at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on Windham on Aug. 18 at Windham High School.

