Cincinnati College Prep eventually beat Norwood 34-16 during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-16 edge.

The last time Norwood and Cincinnati College Prep played in a 22-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Norwood squared off with Cincinnati Madeira in a football game.

