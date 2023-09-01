Caldwell rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 49-7 victory during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 21-0 lead over Wellsville.

The Redskins fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Caldwell thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Wellsville faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Caldwell took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Aug. 18 at Caldwell High School.

