Creston Norwayne notched a win against Heath 38-25 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 7-0 lead over Heath.

The Bobcats fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Heath clawed to within 31-13 through the third quarter.

The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Heath faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Creston Norwayne took on Brookfield on Aug. 18 at Creston Norwayne High School.

