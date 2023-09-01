Bridgeport collected a 32-25 victory over East Palestine in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Bridgeport steamrolled in front of East Palestine 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Bridgeport steamrolled to a 32-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Bridgeport chalked up this decision in spite of East Palestine’s spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on Aug. 18, East Palestine squared off with Newton Falls in a football game.

