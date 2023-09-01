A swift early pace pushed Canton Central Catholic past Richmond Heights Friday 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Canton Central Catholic a 28-0 lead over Richmond Heights.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Canton Central Catholic charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Aug. 18, Richmond Heights squared off with Doylestown Chippewa in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.