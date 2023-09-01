Dayton Centerville notched a win against Pickerington Central 28-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville an 8-0 lead over Pickerington Central.

The Tigers moved ahead by earning a 9-8 advantage over the Elks at the end of the second quarter.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with an 18-9 lead over Pickerington Central.

The Elks held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Centerville faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Pickerington Central took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Aug. 18 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

