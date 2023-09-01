Beavercreek fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 39-8 win over Dayton Thurgood Marshall in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dayton Thurgood Marshall, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Beavercreek through the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers’ offense jumped in front for an 18-8 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

