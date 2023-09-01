Cleveland Heights posted a narrow 34-31 win over Hudson at Hudson High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Hudson started on steady ground by forging a 17-6 lead over Cleveland Heights at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 21-17 lead over the Explorers at halftime.

Cleveland Heights moved to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Explorers outpointed the Tigers 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

