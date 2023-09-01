Circleville Logan Elm rallied over Washington Court House Miami Trace for an inspiring 41-20 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Washington Court House Miami Trace started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves’ offense moved in front for a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Circleville Logan Elm steamrolled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Waverly and Circleville Logan Elm took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Aug. 18 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

