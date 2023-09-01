Chagrin Falls Kenston recorded a big victory over Chagrin Falls 55-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Chagrin Falls Kenston opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls through the first quarter.

The Bombers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 55-7.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Chagrin Falls faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chagrin Falls High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Chagrin Falls took on Burton Berkshire on Aug. 18 at Burton Berkshire High School.

