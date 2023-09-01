Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit a 14-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Warriors registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Stallions.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit roared to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with Dresden Tri-Valley in a football game.

