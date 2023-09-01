Chillicothe Zane Trace posted a narrow 17-14 win over Richwood North Union in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Richwood North Union, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Richwood North Union took on Marion Pleasant on Aug. 18 at Marion Pleasant High School.

