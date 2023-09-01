Chardon notched a win against Avon Lake 28-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Shoremen.

Avon Lake drew within 14-10 in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Chardon squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a football game.

