Cincinnati Turpin controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-20 win against Morrow Little Miami for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Cincinnati Turpin darted in front of Morrow Little Miami 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Turpin jumped to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Morrow Little Miami took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Aug. 18 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

