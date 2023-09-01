A suffocating defense helped Andover Pymatuning Valley handle Orwell Grand Valley 30-0 during this Ohio football game.

Andover Pymatuning Valley pulled in front of Orwell Grand Valley 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

Andover Pymatuning Valley roared to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Lakers and the Mustangs were both scoreless.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Mineral Ridge.

