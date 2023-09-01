Louisville cut in front to start, but Canal Fulton Northwest answered the challenge to collect a 26-14 victory at Louisville High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Louisville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Canal Fulton Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Louisville and Canal Fulton Northwest played in a 16-6 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Louisville faced off against New Philadelphia.

