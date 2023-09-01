Cincinnati Princeton pushed past Liberty Township Lakota East for a 30-16 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Cincinnati Princeton pulled to a 30-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderhawks enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Liberty Township Lakota East played in a 71-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Elyria and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Dayton Centerville on Aug. 18 at Dayton Centerville High School.

