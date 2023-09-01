Corning Miller posted a narrow 27-20 win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Corning Miller a 13-6 lead over Portsmouth Sciotoville East.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Tartans were both scoreless.

Corning Miller darted to a 20-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Corning Miller faced off against Beaver Eastern and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Aug. 18 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

