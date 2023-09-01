Crooksville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-14 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Crooksville a 13-0 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union.

The Ceramics’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Crooksville steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-14.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Newcomerstown and Crooksville took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Aug. 18 at Crooksville High School.

