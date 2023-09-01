Canton South topped Magnolia Sandy Valley 35-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Canton South a 7-0 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley.

The Wildcats and the Cardinals dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Canton South enjoyed a meager margin over Magnolia Sandy Valley with a 28-21 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Canton South and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canton South faced off against St. Clairsville.

