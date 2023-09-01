Canton McKinley rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dublin Coffman 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dublin Coffman, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

The Shamrocks moved ahead by earning a 14-10 advantage over the Bulldogs at the end of the second quarter.

Canton McKinley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-14 lead over Dublin Coffman.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Canton McKinley played in a 28-26 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dublin Coffman faced off against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Canton McKinley took on Warren G. Harding on Aug. 18 at Warren G. Harding High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.