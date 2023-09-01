Cincinnati Oak Hills posted a narrow 21-14 win over Cincinnati Colerain on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Oak Hills darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Highlanders’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Turpin on Aug. 18 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

