Barnesville handled Lore City Buckeye Trail 42-8 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Barnesville jumped in front of Lore City Buckeye Trail 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a tight 22-8 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Barnesville jumped to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Caldwell and Barnesville took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Aug. 18 at Barnesville High School.

