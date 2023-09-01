Cedarville rolled past Milford Center Fairbanks for a comfortable 27-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedarville and Milford Center Fairbanks were both scoreless.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Cedarville took on Fayetteville on Aug. 18 at Cedarville High School.

