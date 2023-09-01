Canal Winchester Harvest Prep raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-7 win over Columbus Eastmoor in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Columbus Eastmoor squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Eastmoor took on KIPP Columbus on Aug. 24 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

