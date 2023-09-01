Defense dominated as Columbus Bishop Ready pitched a 47-0 shutout of Columbus Whetstone at Columbus Bishop Ready on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 26-0 lead over Columbus Whetstone.

The Silver Knights opened a lopsided 40-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Ready charged to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Newark Catholic and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Briggs on Aug. 24 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

